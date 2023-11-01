Tyler Christopher, Soap Opera Star, Dead at 50

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Tyler Christopher, star of General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 50. He died Tuesday morning, his representative, Chi Muoi Lo, confirms to Vulture. “This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much,” wrote Lo in a statement. Christopher first began his journey on General Hospital in 1996 as Nikolas Cassadine, playing the character repeatedly until 2016. He made the transition to another soap opera, Days of Our Lives, in 2017 as Stefan DiMera, the son of show villains Stefano DiMera and Vivian Alamain. He shares two children with his ex-wife, former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo.

Maurice Bernard, his co-star on General Hospital, remembered his friend in a touching message. “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” wrote Bernard on Instagram, calling him a “sweet soul” who advocated “mental health and substance use treatment.”