Vanderpump Rules’s Producers Still Love Rachel Leviss, Even If It’s Not Mutual

No strangers to dealing with TV villains, the producers’s panel was hosted by S.E. Cupp. Photo: Trae Patton/Bravo via Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel continues to be the elephant not in the room at this year’s BravoCon. During a discussion with Vanderpump Rules producers Alex Baskin, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, and Sheonna Mix, the panel was asked about the recent Vanity Fair article on Frankel’s “reality reckoning” and her podcast interview with former cast member Rachel Leviss. In the interview, Leviss explained her decision to walk away from the reality show, and the grievances she had with her experience.

“Reading that article was a little difficult because I do know…how hard the team, everybody works to keep an open door policy,” producer Sheonna Mix said, “We don’t want to put people in environments or in situations they’re not comfortable with, we’re constantly checking in with them.” She added that Leviss’s comments were particularly shocking because of how excited they were for her going into season 10. “We were really excited for her to be herself, to really spread her wings and be who she wanted to be, not be James’s girlfriend…I still love her, we still very much love her and I’m not sure where some of that stuff came from to be quite honest.”

Smith echoed that sentiment, saying, “I feel very very good and comfortable about how I treated and interacted with Raquel throughout the seasons she was on the show…We were celebrating her, so for her to now be taking this stance is a little upsetting.” Leviss won’t be back for season 11 of the show, which was teased earlier at BravoCon and will begin airing in January.