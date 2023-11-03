Vanderpump Rules Season 11, a.k.a. the Undoing of Tom Sandoval

You know this season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be serious business, because they slowed the theme song down and took out the beat. Nothing says “hold onto your butts” like a slowed-down, creepy-fied pop song in a trailer. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules was a big ramp-up to #Scandoval, a Paranoid Activity-style found footage horror movie, where you had to pay attention to the background in order to get the full terror of what was unfolding. From the first look teaser, debuted at BravoCon, season 11 looks like it’s going to be a War of the Roses-style messy divorce film. Marriage Story without the actual marriage but with the house and the shared pets. It looks like Scheana Shay may break ranks with the girl squad and let Sandoval back into her life. James Kennedy gets primal scream therapy? And Ariana Madix is speaking through her lawyer. Vanderpump Rules season 11 comes to Bravo January 2024.

