Put That on Her Own Mama

The mama in question. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While most of the newly-announced 2024 Grammy nominees have taken to social media to celebrate with emotional Instagram captions, one record-setting young artist is pretty unbothered by the recognition. On Friday, Victoria Monét’s daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines, became the youngest Grammy nominee ever. The 2-and-a-half year old toddler is featured alongside Earth, Wind & Fire on her mama’s track “Hollywood,” which received a nod for Best Traditional R&B Performance. “I’m so proud of her, but she has no idea,” Monét, who received seven nominations for her debut album Jaguar II, reflected to Billboard. “She’s just on the phone watching Baby Shark, chilling, while we’re all celebrating.” In other words? Don’t doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo too much — this is just another day for Hazel.

Even though a very cute Instagram Story shows her practicing her signature, Hazel isn’t aware of the history she’s made. In fact, Monét told Billboard that her daughter was “kind of panicking” when the news broke, since she didn’t understand why everyone was screaming. “I know I’ll be able to explain it to her when she gets older, and she’ll definitely appreciate it because she’s already into music and is starting to write songs unknowingly,” Monét said. “She’s making potty songs and all that kind of stuff. So I’m super excited that this will be something that she has forever.” This year’s Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. According to Monét, she’s already thinking about her daughter’s wardrobe for the awards ceremony (so we know that whether Hazel wins or not, she’ll look fly, she’ll look good).

Hazel, the youngest Grammy nominee in history, is now working on her signature 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/kEKghumxRR — Victoria Monét Updates (@victoriantribe) November 10, 2023