The Best Vinyl to Gift in 2023

Neon Genesis Evangelion is known for many things — its psychological complexity, its controversies, Pen-Pen — but one thing even my laughably stodgy, all-boys Catholic high school knows about this very weird ’90s anime was that its music fucking slaps. And this colored vinyl release of the soundtrack is an absolutely gorgeous spin: a pair of translucent blue discs housed in a gatefold that opens up to reveal selections of art from the whole series. It’s not super comprehensive: It totals out at just 22 tracks, with only two versions of the series’s iconic uses of “Fly Me to the Moon” included, but that’s two more than were licensed for the show’s recent DVD releases in the States. It’s the “greatest hits” of Evangelion, and that alone perks my ears up. —Eric Vilas-Boas