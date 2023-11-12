Photo: Getty Images for VOX Media

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain found the ultimate treasure: casting the perfect person to play Ben Marshall’s dad: Conan O’Brien.

In a discussion with director Paul Briganti, star Meg Stalter, and co-producer Albertina Rizzo, the team explained that outside of physical similarities between the two actors, it was very easy to get O’Brien on board. “He was very excited and took it very seriously,” explained Briganti. “We immediately thought of him, but we were nervous because he’s so important to us. But we asked him and he was like, ‘I want to make sure I do a good job.’” Not only was O’Brien a generous scene partner, he was also generous with the wisdom he shared with the crew, including relationship advice. “He said not to cheat on your partner at one point,” remembered Stalter. Be good at being a disapproving dad in a movie? Check. Be good at being a husband in real life? Also, check.