Weird Al Promises New Music Is Coming

Close Personal Friends of Al, rejoice! In conversation with Jonah Ray at Vulture Festival 2023, Weird Al Yankovic promised that new music will be on the way next year. “I don’t think there’s gonna be like another bonafide Weird Al album per se, but I want to keep writing music,” the “Like a Surgeon” singer told Ray about his plans for new parodies. “Whatever projects come up, I want to be able to write for TV and films. And maybe the occasional single now and then. In fact, I’ll make a commitment, I will put out at least one new single next year,” he announced to cheers from the audience.

Yankovic’s last studio album was 2014’s Mandatory Fun, but in 2022 he released the soundtrack to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which featured the original (though tragically Academy Award-ineligble) song, “Now You Know.” As for 2024, we can only hope that Yankovic can come up with a rhyme for “Padam Padam.”