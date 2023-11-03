Vulture Festival Adds Robin Thede and A Murder at the End of the World

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

We’re one week away from our personal most wonderful time of the year: Vulture Festival. We’re adding to the lineup on an almost daily basis now, with Robin Thede dropping in to teach us how to write better comedy. Plus, the creators of A Murder at the End of the World are coming by to give us an early look at their new FX show. That’s right, the creators of The OA — Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij — will be live and in person right before your very eyes. If that’s not enough, there’s still time to get tickets to see Billy Porter, Weird Al, Matt Rogers, and Josie Totah! And as always, each ticket also grants you access to The Lot, which is where we party between events with a live DJ and drinks! It’s all happening at nya Studios in Los Angeles in just eight sleeps, so hurry up and grab your spot before it’s too late.

Comedy Robin Thede Tells Us How to Write Comedy Gooder Being funny, it's hard; writing funny, even harder! Luckily, Emmy-nominated professional writer Robin Thede is swooping in to help us learn the secret formula that makes for a successful Hollywood wordsmith. We'll interview the creator of A Black Lady Sketch Show about her craft and process, and then she'll even answer some questions from the audience!

TV Sneak Preview FX's A Murder at the End of the World & Conversation With Creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij Join us for a special advanced screening of the highly anticipated FX thriller A Murder at the End of the World from creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Streaming exclusively on Hulu beginning November 14, the limited series follows a new kind of amateur detective — a Gen-Z sleuth and hacker named Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) — working against the clock to solve a mysterious murder before the killer strikes again. Afterward, hear Marling and Batmanglij discuss the making of the series, the gripping murder-mysteries that inspired them, stories from behind the scenes, and their decadelong collaboration telling metaphysical thrillers like The OA and Sound of My Voice. The series is just weeks away from taking over your life — don't miss this chance to get a leg up on all your fan theories!