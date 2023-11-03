Grant Gustin to Warble in Water for Elephants

He’s glad you came. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

For the many, many, many of us whose sexual awakening was the Glee performance of “Smooth Criminal,” there’s some big Broadway news. The upcoming musical adaptation of Water for Elephants just announced casting, and Jacob Jankowski, the show’s lead, will be played by Grant Gustin — best known for playing The Flash on The Flash and the original demon twink on Glee. Other cast members include Isabella McCalla (Shucked) as Marlena, four-time Tony nominee Gregg Edelman (City of Angels) as Mr. Jankowski, and Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star) as August. The show is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Sara Gruen, and features a book by Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher) and a score by Pigpen Theatre Co. It will be directed by Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo). It begins previews on February 24 at the Imperial Theatre before officially opening on March 21. In the meantime, we’ll just be watching “Smooth Criminal” again. And again.