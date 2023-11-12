Jeremy Levick and Rajat Suresh. Photo: Getty Images for Vox Media

There’s an index card burning a hole in the wall of the What We Do in the Shadows writers room and it just says “Nandor + Guillermo + kiss.” That is, if you take Jeremy Levick’s word for it. The whole gang — executive producer and showrunner Paul Simms, executive producer Sam Johnson, supervising producer Sarah Naftalis, executive story editors Rajat Suresh, Jeremy Levick, and a front row filled with the rest of the writers — patiently addressed the ship fans need to be true at Vulture Festival 2023. “No, I do think there’s a small subset of very vocal people on Twitter who are like ‘We want to see Nandor and Guillermo hook up,’ and we’re always like, I think their love is bigger and more profound than that,” Simms said. “And also do you really want to see that? Do you?” Obviously someone in the audience yelled “Yes!” No comment on whether that person is a staff member of Vulture dot com. Rest assured the writers room is giving the relationship the consideration it deserves. “Times that we’ve talked about it and explored it, the power dynamics seem so problematic,” Simms continued. “I mean, that’s his boss.”