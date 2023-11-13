When We Were Young Festival Raided Your Teen CD Collection

Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

The aughts nostalgiafest When We Were Young is still finding new and exciting ways to attack us. For 2024, that means tapping over 50 pop-punk, emo, and adjacent bands to play through some of your favorite albums. Many are performing these records in full for the first time, like My Chemical Romance doing Welcome to the Black Parade and Jimmy Eat World doing Bleed American. Also on the list: Dashboard Confessional performing Dusk and Summer, a Day to Remember performing Homesick, the Used performing In Love and Death, the All-American Rejects performing their self-titled album, Pierce the Veil performing Collide With the Sky … And that’s just the top of the lineup! The surprises go all the way down, including Cobra Starship doing ¡Viva la Cobra!, 3OH!3 doing Want, and Nada Surf doing Let Go. Not everybody on the lineup is doing an album play, though — Fall Out Boy appears to be opting for a more regular set, as are hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, which has just one album to its name.

The 2024 festival will take place on October 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. It’ll be the third year of the festival, after this year’s edition was headlined by Green Day and Blink-182. Fans can currently sign up for the 2024 presale, which kicks off November 17. Till then, time to dust off those CDs — and find a working Discman.

