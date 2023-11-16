For the Fourth Time in Forever, We’re Getting More Frozen

Photo: Disney

Disney hasn’t even taken Frozen 3 out of the freezer (it’s way in the back, just behind TikTok’s chilly reactions to Wish), but when have petty inconveniences like “linear time” ever stopped Bob Iger? The Disney CEO was on Good Morning America to promote the new “World of Frozen” section at Hong Kong Disneyland when he dropped a “little surprise” for Michael Strahan, saying, “Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too.” Iger didn’t reveal much else besides writer-director Jennifer Lee being “hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.” Not to use a technical filmmaking term, but it sounds like they’re going into Avatar mode.

No details have come out yet regarding the plot of Frozen 3, and the muddy 2019 first sequel didn’t leave viewers with a super-clear sense of where the franchise was headed. That’s where the Frozen podcast comes in. In October, Disney and Wondery launched a narrative show called Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature, releasing weekly episodes that are part sequel and part spinoff, with a lot more Frozen lore. Namely, some new characters have been introduced: There’s the Duke of Weselton’s nephew Wolfgang, and a new bestie named Queen Disa, who comes from a neighboring kingdom and is essentially one of those women-in-STEM characters the studio is addicted to making (see also: the girl in the live-action Dumbo and Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast). There’s a ton of new information out there if you’re willing to listen to 12 episodes of a podcast for children.