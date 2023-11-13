Wonka Mods Xbox Controller in His Image

One thing about Timothée Chalamet: He will always be associated with Xbox controllers. He once made about $30 as an anonymous YouTuber, running a now-defunct channel about his Xbox 360 controller modifications called ModdedController360. Now, his love for gaming accouterments has intersected with his business interests. On November 13, Warner Bros. and Xbox announced a new partnership in honor of Chalamet’s upcoming film, Wonka. Starting today, fans can enter a global sweepstakes to win Wonka-inspired Xbox prizes, including a limited number of X(box) of Chocolates, containing edible Xbox controllers in a gold wrapper straight out of the chocolate factory, together with five truffles and a burgundy-colored Xbox controller that you can actually use to play games. A press release assures us that the sweet treat is made of “100% pure chocolate,” and not Augustus Gloop byproducts. An Xbox Series X bundled with a console display modeled after Willy Wonka’s chocolate store is among the prizes. A big day for ModdedController360.