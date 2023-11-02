Watch Out for Falling Rock

Stuck between a Yellowstone and a hard place. Photo: Emerson Miller

You thought the dual strikes would produce some original content while studios had a couple of free months to mind-map new shows? Well, Paramount and showrunner Taylor Sheridan thought otherwise. The network ordered two additional spinoffs of Yellowstone — America’s most-watched series about a family who owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the country — currently titled 1944 and 2024. 1944 is a period piece in the vein of Yellowstone’s previous prequels, 1883 and 1923. 2024 is set in the present and expected to air following the conclusion of the original show in November 2024 due to strike disruptions and star Kevin Costner reportedly quitting the whole franchise. That spinoff will continue to focus on the Dutton family dynasty, both past and present, together with crossover characters, new faces, and fresh locations.

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with 5 million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions — and we’re just getting started,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios. “On the heels of 1883’s and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon — thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.” Take cover: There’s a lot of Yellowstone coming our way.