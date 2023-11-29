Zack Snyder Says He’d Work With Amber Heard ‘in a Second’

Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for NETFLIX

Zack Snyder has left the DC Universe far behind, but he’s still pretty tight with its actors. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder said he’s still in touch with lots of comic book actors across many controversies. Snyder said he’s still talking to Ezra Miller, even during their recent controversies and legal troubles. “[They] did a great job in that Flash movie,” he said. He’s also still working with Ray Fisher, who Snyder cast as Cyborg in his cut of Justice League. Fisher called out Joss Whedon for the director’s treatment of him and his Justice League co-stars, which emboldened other actors like Angel’s Charisma Carpenter to come forward with their experiences. “He’s weathered the storm in a way not many people could or get to do.” Fisher has a part in Snyder’s sci-fi epic for Netflix, Rebel Moon.

One DCU figure Snyder didn’t work with, but would very much like to, is Amber Heard. Snyder told THR that he doesn’t care for what’s happened to Heard and her career after the dueling defamation lawsuits between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp. “I just don’t get it,” Snyder said. “If other people don’t like her, I don’t know what to say. I would work with her in a second.” Heard will be in the last so-called Snyderverse film for DC, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, though for how long is still in question.