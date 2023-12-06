Max Gets Access to the A24 Vault

Streamliner At your service. Priscilla. Photo: A24

Warner Bros. Discovery is dealing with another cinematic universe now. A few days after a handful of its DCEU movies hit Netflix, the company struck an exclusive multiyear deal with A24, guaranteeing its theatrical-film slate will be available to watch on HBO, Max, and Cinemax. Recent films like Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Dream Scenario, and the upcoming The Iron Claw will all be set to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels after their theatrical runs. This exclusivity deal will continue the two companies’ current licensing agreement, which sends a handful of past A24 films, such as Hereditary, Moonlight, and Eighth Grade, to stream on Max.

Under the new licensing and exclusivity deal, the A24 catalogue will expand HBO’s, Max’s, and Cinemax’s access to the acclaimed studio and merch shop with over 100 titles available. In a press release, Warner Bros. Discovery EVP of content acquisitions Royce Battleman said that “continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition.” After the year Max has had, a win is probably nice.

Additional A24 films coming to Max, HBO, and Cinemax include:

• Civil War

• Dicks: The Musical

﻿• Love Lies Bleeding

﻿• Stop Making Sense (2023)

﻿• The Zone of Interest