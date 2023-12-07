Adele Knows How She’d Win Her Tony

Here she is, boys! Here she is, world! Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele got a step closer to EGOT-dom last year, when she won an Emmy for her concert special, Adele One Night Only. Now, that trophy is sitting pretty next to her Oscar and 16 Grammys — especially because she says the Emmy is “probably my favorite-looking one.” But she’s not exactly shopping for a Tony Award to complete her collection. In a new Hollywood Reporter cover story, the star singer mentions she’s not considering a Broadway role after she finishes her Vegas residency for a few key reasons. “I don’t love musicals,” she said. “That’s the only issue.” Well, not exactly the only one, as she knows the workload a musical involves. “I remember asking Bette Midler about it, and she loves it, but she’s like, ‘It’s not a fucking joke.’ The matinees and all of that,” Adele added.

But there is one musical role that just might be able to change Adele’s mind. “Gypsy — as the mum,” she said (after having to Google the name of the show). “Because it’s just one big song. I think I could handle it. I could do that eight, ten times a week. One big song.” Now, that “one big song” is “Rose’s Turn,” one of the biggest 11 o’clock numbers in musical-theater history, but come on, like you don’t want to hear Adele sing that? (She has it.) And she’d have a pretty good shot at gold for the performance too, after Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, and Patti LuPone all previously won Tonys for playing Rose, plus an Olivier for Imelda Staunton.

Just don’t expect Adele to go the easy route and produce her way to a Tony. “That’s what everyone says. They’re like, ‘Why don’t you make [a company]?’” Adele said. “But I don’t think I’d want to be a producer, or a director, because I don’t want to work with talent.” Well, there’s one thing she and Rose don’t have in common.