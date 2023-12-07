Stage Whisperer Secret: A Presale Code for Hell’s Kitchen

Shoshana Bean and Maleah Joi Moon. Photo: Joan Marcus

So you’re looking to get into an Empire State of Mind, but don’t want to have to fight off the hordes to get there. New York Magazine has a presale code for Alicia Keys’s new Broadway musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Previews begin March 28, and the show officially opens April 20. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Rent) with a book by Kristoffer Diaz, the show features both new songs by Keys and many of her classics. “There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope,” reads the description. “Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find a whole world of possibilities waiting. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical created by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.”

If the Public Theater run is any indication (and it usually is), these Broadway tickets are about to be a hot commodity, but don’t start fallin’ out of the race just because you were burned trying to get Taylor Swift or Beyoncé tickets earlier this year. All you need to do to get access to the otherwise top-secret presale code is sign up for our theater newsletter, Stage Whisperer. And honestly? Between the box-office convos, theater tea, and getting to read more Jackson McHenry, critic-at-large, the perks alone are worth it. Those who are already subscribed to the newsletter needn’t worry — we’ll get you guys the code too. Another reason to love New York? New York getting you into a show about New York (named after a neighborhood of New York).