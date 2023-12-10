Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Star, Dies at 29

Photo: Anna Cardwell | Instagram

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, a star of TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and the oldest daughter of Mama June Shannon, has died following a battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, according to her family. She was 29.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months,” Shannon wrote on Instagram, adding that her daughter “passed away with her family around her.”

Her youngest sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson also took to Instagram, writing in part, “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11 pm Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace…I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.”

Caldwell starred on four seasons of the TLC reality show alongside her family from 2012 to 2014. She is survived by her two daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee.