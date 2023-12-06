Ariana Madix to Appear in a Lavaliere That Goes All the Way Down to Her Waist

Photo: Mindy Small/Getty Images

To misquote the lyrics to “Roxie” from Chicago: Ariana Madix made a Scandoval and a star. The Vanderpump Rules star isn’t giving up the spotlight following her turn on Dancing With the Stars. One day after her third-place finish on DWTS on December 5, Madix is set to join the cast of Chicago on Broadway. Starting January 29, Madix, who studied musical theater, will play the role of the conniving murderess Roxie for eight weeks, through March 24. The part has previously been played on Broadway by names including Pamela Anderson and Madix’s fellow Bravo-lebrity Erika Jayne. While Madix may not be able to connect to Roxie as a murderess, we think she’ll have no trouble applying some Stanislavski to the part of a woman with a loser partner in the middle of a scandal.