Barack Obama Is Putting on His Critic’s Hat Again

Photo: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Somehow, 2023 is coming to an end, and you know what that means: it’s time for critics to start making their year-end lists. So, once again, Barack Obama is here to let the people know his favorite books, movies, and music of the year. Maybe that whole presidential gig was just him playing the long game to get to his true passion? First up are his favorite books, including Chip War, King: A Life, Some People Need Killing, and other titles. And he really read these, okay? At least, according to himself. In an interview with Hasan Minhaj earlier this year, Obama defended himself against the allegations that he doesn’t actually come up with his annual lists. Although he admitted to getting “suggestions,” he asserted that he really reads, watches, and listens to everything he recommends. “The fact that my lists are, you know, pretty incredible… people seem to think, well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut,” he scoffed. “No, man. It’s on my iPad right now.” Hmm… drop your Spotify Wrapped Sound Town, Mr. President, and then we’ll talk.

As I usually do during this time of year, I wanted to share my favorite books, movies, and music of 2023.



First up, here are the books I've enjoyed reading. If you’re looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try. And if you can, shop at an independent… pic.twitter.com/cvMeeth6l9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 22, 2023