It’s Giving Thanks: How Online Were You in November?

You can bring these stories up at the family dinner table, but they would require a backstory and a minor glossary of terms before everyone’s on the same page.

When renowned marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram and Twitter that he was “giving up smoke” on November 16, he likely thought the news would break the internet. Instead, the internet rolled its eyes. The awkward syntax, the dramatic graphic — people smelled a marketing ploy and they were right. Four days later, Snoop followed up the post with an ad in collaboration with a smokeless firepit company. Some free advice: It’s not giving up weed that would ruin Snoop’s street cred — it’s doing marketing ploys for smokeless firepit companies.

Why it’s a 2: While people on X weren’t buying it, Snoop’s initial announcement garnered write-ups on outlets like CNN and People. But the whole stunt is less notable for the ways it worked and more for the ways it didn’t. The days of celebrity stunt marketing may be behind us — or, at least, they need to be a little less obvious.

first and last time i ever wear one of these pic.twitter.com/u3iKwyWj0a — Sam Altman (@sama) November 19, 2023

Why it’s a 2: However you feel about AI, the most prominent company behind the most world-changing technology appearing to have the same caliber of leadership as the seniors in charge of my high-school theater group? Humans: 0. Robots: 123,529,923.

On November 9, founder Leif K-Brooks announced Omegle is no more. He shared the news in a dramatic open letter that states, among other things, “the fight against crime isn’t one that can ever truly be won.” This may strike a casual Omegle user as unrelated to a randomized video chat company, but makes a tad more sense when you learn the site’s shuttering comes as a consequence of a 2021 lawsuit accusing Omegle of not properly protecting its users when the plaintiff was sexually assaulted after meeting a man on the website when she was 11 years old. The $22 million suit was settled out of court, days before K-Brooks’s open letter and, if we’re being honest, given *gestures to everything*, years after it probably already should have been.

Why it’s a 2: While Omegle isn’t a website relevant to most adults’ modern lives, that sound you hear is the memories of a million millennial sleepovers burning to ashes.

TikTok’s creator fund landed in 2020 promising to pay out $1 billion to eligible creators over the next three years. Three years later, we now gaze upon the entire industry of video influencers that TikTok has wrought. The company announced the fund would come to an end on December 16. Despite what it sounds like, $1 billion is a finite amount of money, so the program always had an expiration date — and was allegedly not that great of a fund in the first place. Creators who participated reported single-digit payouts for content that had millions of views, or feeling like their content was being suppressed by the algorithm to prevent it from getting too much engagement. That’s my excuse when no one reads my articles, too.

Why it’s a 2: While the creator fund may be ending, TikTok has presented an allegedly more lucrative alternative: the Creator Program, proving that whomever was in charge of the HBOMax-to-Max rebrand got themselves a new gig. A TikTok spokesperson told The Verge that creators in the Creator Program “can earn 20 times the amount they were making under the original fund.” So basically just picture what happened these past three years, times 20. Sounds great!