Get Out of Beyoncé’s House

She owns 101 percent of this house. Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Last night, November 30, the first members of the Beygency were treated to the premiere of the Renaissance tour film at AMC. They saw the Renaissance tour looks, they saw Blue Ivy working hard, and then, after it ended, they heard a brand new Beyoncé track. “My House” dropped at midnight, December 1, as a surprise release — one thing Beyoncé is wont to do. The track is a braggadocios ode to, what else, but an artist who has long perfected the art of bragging on tracks from “Feeling Myself” to Blue Ivy’s favorite “Diva.” “Take me to Riffany, I want 44 carats on my fangs / I want pink diamonds on my belly chain and nipple rings,” Bey spits on the song. She also says, “Who let these goons out the house,” a line that will be shouting at Three Dollar Bill with a ferocity that will make everybody in the club who doesn’t know what gooning is turn to Urban Dictionary with a swiftness.

The song seemingly serves as the capstone on the Renaissance: Act 1 project overall. Not only does its release coincide with the release of the concert film, but it also includes the line, “Lend your soul to intuitions / Renaissance, new revolution,” which sure feels like a summation of the Renaissance project overall. The song also references ball culture, a hallmark of the Renaissance project overall, with the repeated line, “I carry,” alternating with the line “Who they came to see? Me!” “Carry,” is ballroom slang that refers to someone being extra. As always with Beyoncé, there’s a little something extra to look for. And if you don’t care to look for it, to quote the queen herself, “Get the fuck up out my house.”