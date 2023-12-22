Beyoncé Came to Brazil and They Couldn’t Be Quiet About It

Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé finally did what thousands of commenters have been asking her to do and came to Brazil — as a surprise, no less. Queen Bey took the stage during an after-party for her Renaissance film, over a decade after she was last in the country, just to thank her Brazilian fans for being some of the best. “The Renaissance is about freedom,” she told the crowd in Salvador. “It’s about beauty, joy, resilience. Everything that you are about.” That deserves a bit of celebration, right? So then, Beyoncé tried a little mute challenge with her fans — but they still couldn’t get over the shock of being surprised by their fave and started screaming even louder. (Hey, the rest of us got to practice for the mute challenge; they were ambushed!) Beyoncé may have dropped the mic afterward, but we see that smile.

The Brazil audience wouldn’t go on mute. A decade ago she was dragged off the stage by fans she had not visited since



The sight of Beyoncé after 10 years pushed the crowd to more jubilant applause and screams she was swiftly ushered off this time around to safety.



