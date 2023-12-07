Blackpink to Remain OT4

The girlies. Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

You can taste Blackpink’s pink venom in the years to come. The four-piece girl group renewed their contract with YG Entertainment after months of guessing whether or not the band would breakup off the heels of their blockbuster Born Pink World Tour, which did a conclusive 66-show run from October 2022 to September 2023, and a historic Coachella set. YG unveiled the news in a regulatory filing on December 6. According to Variety, the news sent YG stock into overdrive, precipitating a 26% jump on stock prices for the KOSDAQ-listed shares that same day. “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Blackpink,” YG founder Yang Hyun Suk said in the statement. “Blackpink will continue to do its best to shine even brighter in the global music market as an artist representing not only our company but also K-pop. […] And we send our unwavering support and faith to [fans].” The group’s contract expired in August, leading many to speculate that the girls, who have yet to renew individual agreements with the label, were ready to move on. In a move that will come as music to Blinks’ ears, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé will instead plan a new album and tour in the near future. How you like that?