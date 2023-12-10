This Weekend’s Box Office Was for the Birds

Photo: Studio Ghibli/YouTube

If you like birds (and to a lesser extent, reptiles) this was your freakin’ weekend at the movies. The Boy and the Heron debuted at $10 million domestically, supported by children and anime adults alike. At number two was The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in its fourth week at the box office at $9.4 million. And under that? The mighty Godzilla! Godzilla Minus One actually didn’t move plus or minus any direction at the box office, staying at number 3 at $8.3 mil. Trolls Band Together and Wish rounded out the top five. So to recap: Japanese bird, post-apocalyptic Appalachian birds and snakes, potentially apocalyptic Japanese lizard monster, weird little guys boy band, then a movie about a human. If Wish counts.

Just missing the top five was Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé with $5 million, and Napoleon with $4.2 million. Waitress: the Musical debuted at number 8 with $2.5 million during its limited engagement in theaters.