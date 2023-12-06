All the Major Broadcast Networks Are Coming Together to Honor Norman Lear

Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The major broadcasting networks can come together on very few things. Recognizing the staggering achievement of Norman Lear is one of them. (Negotiating against writers/actors during hot labor summer was another.) CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and The CW are coming together to honor Lear with a simulcast on-air memoriam card Wednesday night. The card will run at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In memoriam cards usually are added to individual shows, and not a whole network. For example, when Matthew Perry died, Max added an in memoriam to the beginning of Friends episodes on the streamer. But Lear touched too much of TV for just one show, or even network, to bear the tribute alone. Lear’s issue-focused sitcoms revolutionized all of the “big three” networks in the 1970’s. Lear made All in the Family for CBS, Sanford and Son for NBC, and worked with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience. If you want to pay your respects on streaming, Pluto TV will be running marathons of All in the Family, Sanford & Son, Maude, and The Jeffersons starting at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.