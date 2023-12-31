Can Andy and Anderson Drink This Year?

They must have been parched. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Yes!

Our long national nightmare is over. After being forced to go sober last year, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve dry spell has officially ended. After playing coy leading up to the broadcast on whether or not CNN will let them drink alcohol on air, the duo kicked off this year’s broadcast in the way we’ve come to know and love: with a shot. Watch out Bill De Blasio.