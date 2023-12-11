Cardi B Has Been ‘Single for a Minute Now’

Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset are done — for the moment, at least. After a week of infidelity allegations and breakup rumors, the “WAP” rapper confirmed the news during an Instagram livestream on December 10. She said she doesn’t “think” Offset cheated with rapper Chrisean Rock, as murmurings suggest, but the facts don’t really matter to her at this point, per “Page Six.” “I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” she explained on Instagram. “I just don’t know how to tell the world.” Cardi is taking a “New Year, new me” approach at the moment. “I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she said. “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

Offset, on the other hand, denied he cheated in response to allegations raised by Rock’s former partner. In a now-deleted tweet, Blueface claimed his ex slept with Offset, giving the rapper reason to clap back. “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” Offset wrote on December 10. “Real talk man you need some help!” Blueface replied, “If the truth tears you down you living a shameful life and I feel bad for you cuz I ain’t never gone lie on my dick if I hit it ima admit it.” Offset and Cardi B unfollowed each other on Instagram last week. “You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote on her Story on December 4. “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Their relationship has always been tumultuous. The couple married in December 2017, less than a year after their first date. The following year, Cardi and Offset broke up and got back together, only for the former to file for divorce in 2020 amid reports that Offset was cheating. They reconciled once again, only for Offset to publicly accuse Cardi of infidelity this past summer. “Jealousy,” the song the couple released in July, might as well soundtrack all of this.