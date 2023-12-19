Celine Dion Doesn’t ‘Have Control Over Her Muscles’ Says Her Sister

Photo: Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

Around this time last year, Celine Dion shared that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare disease that resulted in her postponing and ultimately canceling her upcoming tour. While Dion has the ultimate goal of returning to the stage, her sister Claudette Dion shared an update on Celine’s condition. Speaking with 7 Jours, she explains that the singer has little control over her body movements. As translated by E! News, Claudette explained, “She doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’” Linda Dion, their other sister, currently lives with Celine in Las Vegas and helps take care of her as she receives treatment. Claudette seems unsure of how Celine will return to music in the future but knows it is her ultimate goal once she feels better, “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”