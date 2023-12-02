Cher Shares Her Secret to Avoiding Heartbreak: ‘I’m Cute’

At 77 years old, Cher unsurprisingly has plenty of nuggets of wisdom to cher. Just don’t ask her to do it over chicken nuggets. In the latest episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, Cher emphasized that she isn’t fond of the bite-sized pieces of poultry: “Not at all!” Maybe that’s why the singer started the interview by noting that she didn’t really want to be at the U.K. chicken joint. Still, she did have some relationship wisdom to impart on Dimoldenberg. For example, Cher — who recalled having particularly “fabulous boyfriends” when she was 40 — said she has almost never had her heart broken. Her secret? “I’m cute.” So, you know, if you’re unlucky in love, just try that! She also recommended that every woman try going out with a younger man (incidentally, her current boyfriend. Alexander Edwards, is 37 years old, and won her over partly through text). In addition to her opinions on bad kissing and life after love, Cher also randomly brought up the fact that she once stole a car. Uh, can we hit the brakes and come back to that one?

