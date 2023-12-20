Cher Just Found Her Sister-in-Singing

When Kelly Clarkson covers your song for Kellyoke, you don’t want to acknowledge that someone just outsang you on national TV. But that’s also assuming you’re not the consummate professional (with a great set of pipes yourself) who is Cher. On December 19, Clarkson chose to cover one of Cher’s new Christmas songs, “DJ Play a Christmas Song” — and Cher, of course, loved it. “BABE,I AM OUT OF MY MIND OVER UR VERSION ..,” Cher said on Twitter, still her medium of choice. “U ACED IT ‼️” she added. “U GOT THE GIRL.VERSION OF MY VOICE 🤣🤣🤣.” We finally know what we want for Christmas: a duet from these two vocal sisters.

SISTER U GOT IT — Cher (@cher) December 20, 2023