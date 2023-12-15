Cher Invites the Rock Hall to ‘Go You-Know-What Yourself’

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cher believes in two things: There’s life after love and joy in burning your enemies to a glittery crisp. While visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 15, the goddess of pop brought up how she and the Rolling Stones are the only artists to ever have No. 1 songs span across seven decades on the charts. (“It took four of them to be one of me,” she remarked.) Yet the Hackney chaps are among the illustrious ranks of those inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while Cher, despite being eligible for the honor since 1991, has never even received a nomination — a glaring oversight that may soon find itself rectified due to the Rock Hall’s newer and more inclusive ethos. Not that Cher actually gives a shit. Why would she at this point? “You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I’m not kidding you. I was about to say something else. I was about to say I’m not shitting you,” she told Clarkson. “I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.” Quick, say something about Jann Wenner next.