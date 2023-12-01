May ‘Edelweiss’ (Christopher Plummer’s Version) Bloom and Grow

The hills are alive with the sound of music … and more specifically, with a new version of “Edelweiss” that features the late Christopher Plummer’s original vocals. The actor played Baron von Trapp in 1965’s The Sound of Music, but his singing on this particular touching track was dubbed over by Bill Lee. Now, sure, if you compare the two renditions, Lee might be more technically skilled as a singer. But there’s something about Plummer’s sincere take that has stans shook, decades later. Plus, it’s nice to know what Julie Andrews and the rest of the cast were actually reacting to. The re-released “Edelweiss” is part of a Super Deluxe Edition of The Sound of Music’s soundtrack. In addition to remastered and remixed Rodgers & Hammerstein classics from the movie, the album includes previously unreleased demos, outtakes, and instrumental versions. We wish we didn’t have to wait do re mi fa so long to hear all of this, but better late than never!

Related