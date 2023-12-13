America Is Careering Toward Civil War

We gotta deal with the rise of populist fascism, mounting political divisions, and ideological factionalism in reality, so why not make a movie imagining its possible consequences? In the trailer for Civil War, we see a fictional near-future America in the middle of armed conflict. “Nineteen states have seceded,” we hear a news anchor say in voice-over. “The White House issued warning to the Western Forces as well as the Florida Alliance.” It’s unclear what each side is fighting about, though we do know this parallel universe sees California and Texas as one rebel state. This movie must not have any basis in real-life politics if those two regions have teamed up. Based on the trailer, race isn’t really a factor in all of this, which … like, okay, sure.

Anyway, Kirsten Dunst plays a photojournalist documenting atrocities as a massive July 4 invasion unfolds in Washington, D.C. She must travel through bombed-out highways and dodge bullets to do her job, much to her frustration. “Every time I survived a war zone, I thought I was sending a warning home,” she says. “But here we are.” Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, and Stephen McKinley Henderson also star. The Alex Garland–directed cautionary tale arrives in the election year, spring 2024.