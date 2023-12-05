Daddy Yankee Is Becoming Father Yankee

Photo: Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Daddy Yankee is retiring from music to devote his life to Christianity. The man who belted out “Dame más Gasolina!” one last time announced the news at the final concert of his farewell tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on December 3. “My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose,” he explained, as translated by NBC News. “I have to confess that those days are over. Someone was able to fill that emptiness.” He will be moving forward publicly as his birth name, Ramón Ayala. While he previously announced his retirement, he did not mention his faith influenced the decision at the time. He concluded his retirement with a message on Instagram on Monday, “This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one.”