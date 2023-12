Oppenheimer contest day! We’re giving a digital copy of Christopher Nolan’s newly Golden Globe–nominated film to whoever completes the Nuclear Puzzle the fastest. To enter, post a screenshot of your solve time on Twitter by midnight ET on Friday, December 15, with the hashtag #10x10opp. Make sure to tag @Vulture. (In the case of a tie, the prize will go to whoever tweeted their time first.) The winner will be announced with Monday’s puzzle. Happy solving!

