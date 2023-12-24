Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Are Going Somewhere That’s Green

Audrey’s arm isn’t the only thing in a cast. Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images

It’s a Crissmas miracle! Darren Criss announced during Sirius XM on Broadway’s A Very Darren Crissmas Hour that he and Evan Rachel Wood are set to step into the roles of Seymour and Audrey in the Off Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, taking over the roles from Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu, who play their final performance on January 28.

“Evan and I, if you haven’t heard, are gonna be going into Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre Off Broadway, on the wonderful run that it’s had directed by Michael Mayer. There’s been a whole bunch of wonderful people that have done that show,” Criss said during the broadcast, referring to the revolving door of strangely hot Seymours that the production has featured thus far. “I’m going to be doing that with her from I think late January until the end of March. It’ll be short and sweet but I’m so excited to be announcing that to you if you didn’t already know.”

The duo later officially confirmed the news with a video posted to Little Shop’s Instagram, announcing that their performances will begin January 30. The Glee star’s previous stage credits include A Very Potter Musical, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and most recently American Buffalo. Meanwhile, Wood’s musical bonafides include starring in the jukebox musical film Across the Universe, voicing Elsa’s mother in Frozen II, and workshopping a Thelma & Louise stage adaptation earlier this year with Amanda Seyfried.