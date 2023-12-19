We Figured Out David Lynch’s Favorite Cheetos

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are reportedly over 132 different kinds of Cheetos. Classic crunchy cheese, baked, jalapeño, puffs…but all we care about is what type David Lynch is addicted to. Talking to Empire about his cameo in The Fabelmans, David Lynch raved about the not very Lynchian snack because he just loves them so much. But which specific type? Vulture frantically searched for the answer, and Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland came through in a six-year-old AMA Reddit thread. Just “original crunchy Cheetos,” she confirmed to me almost immediately after I posted my burning question. (Sorry, Eva Longoria and @DiscussingFilm, but looks like Lynch isn’t a Flamin’ Hot guy.)

In case you’re wondering just how much Lynch like Cheetos:“Well, Cheetos, number one, I love them,” Lynch told Empire. “And any chance I can, I get them. But I know that they’re not exactly health food. So when I do leave the house and I get a chance to… But I don’t get them that often, honestly. If I do get them, I want a big bag. Because once you start… you need to have a lot before you could slow down and actually stop. Otherwise, with a small bag, then you’d be prowling for days to find more […] It’s incredible flavour.” Our log does not judge.