Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Jutes

Demi Lovato and Jutes. Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

Don’t tell your mother. Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes are more than just cool for the summer. You might even say they’re warm for the winter? According to People, the pair got engaged on December 16, just over a year after the couple made their relationship public last August. Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, whose full name could double as a vocal warmup, met the “Confident” singer in January 2022 after co-writing Lovato’s song “Substance.” He’s also credited as a co-writer on “Happy Ending” (fitting) and “City of Angels” off of their most recent album Holy Fvck. After proposing with a pear-shaped diamond ring, Jutes and Poot reportedly headed to Craig’s in Los Angeles to celebrate with their families.