Diddy Accused of Gang Rape of 17-Year-Old Girl

Diddy. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A woman sued Sean “Diddy” Combs on December 6, accusing the ousted Revolt chairman and recording executive of sex trafficking, gender-motivated violence, and gang rape when she was 17 years old. Diddy, together with the record executive Harve Pierre and a third assailant, met the teenage plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, at a lounge in the Detroit area in 2003, the filing alleges. “As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said in a statement. “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.” Before they left the lounge, Pierre allegedly forced the plaintiff to give him oral sex. Upon arriving at Daddy’s House Recording Studio, Diddy and his associates plied her with “copious amounts” of drugs and alcohol. She accuses all three men of sexually assaulting her in the bathroom studio. The plaintiff remembers Diddy watching as the third, unidentified associate assaulted her. Later, she was taken back to the airport and flown to Michigan. Included in the filing are images of the plaintiff sitting on Diddy’s lap in the studio on the night in question.

This is the fifth sexual-assault lawsuit filed against Diddy in recent weeks. The wave of legal action was triggered when the R&B singer Cassie sued the founder of Bad Boy Records on November 16, alleging sex trafficking, human trafficking, battery, and rape. She settled the following day. “Enough is enough,” Diddy tweeted in a statement on December 6. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy.” He accused victims of “looking fo a quick paypay,” before denying the charges leveled against him. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

According to today’s filing, the plaintiff got the courage to speak out after seeing others step forward. “Seeing two other women bravely speak out against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre, respectively, gave Ms. Doe the confidence to tell her story as well,” the lawsuit states.