Diplo Again Accused of Distributing Revenge Porn

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

A woman has filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department accusing Diplo (born Thomas Wesley Pentz) of distributing revenge porn of her. The woman, Shelly Auguste, claims Pentz distributed nude photographs of her without her permission. the LAPD has given the report to LA County’s District Attorney, “where it is currently under review,” (per Pitchfork). Auguste previously accused Diplo of distributing nude video of her without her consent. Through his attorneys, Diplo denied those accusations. “She has been peddling her lies around the country in a desperate attempt to harm Wes and those he loves, but she will not succeed,” Bryan Freedman, Diplo’s attorney, told Vulture in 2021.

Auguste is currently suing him for sexual battery, gender violence, intentional intrusion into private affairs, battery, assault, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud, as well as violation of the Ralph Civil Rights Act and violation of the Tom Bane Civil Rights Act. The civil trial is set to start April 2024. Diplo is suing Auguste for suing Auguste for stalking, trespassing, and distributing private materials. A second woman filed a lawsuit against Diplo in 2021, but withdrew the suit later that year.