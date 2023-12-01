Welcome to Drakeland

Photo: WireImage

When you can drop seven figures on a football game or designer handbags for a hypothetical future wife, what even qualifies as a splurge anymore? A whole amusement park? Drake bought the defunct Luna Luna, an amusement park originally created by artists in the 1980s, and is putting it up as an exhibition in Los Angeles beginning later in December. The Los Angeles Times reports that the park will include a carousel made by Keith Haring and a Ferris wheel by Jean-Michel Basquiat, along with pieces by Salvador Dalí, David Hockney, and Roy Lichtenstein. It originally went up in Hamburg, Germany, in 1987, and was set for San Diego afterward until the appearance was canceled. After decades of sitting in shipping containers in Texas, the pieces have now been refurbished. The moving rides won’t be rideable, as they’re not up to code (maybe Drake himself will risk it), but those like Hockney’s Enchanted Forest will be open to visitors.

Drake’s entertainment firm DreamCrew bought the park last year for an undisclosed sum, after creative director Michael Goldberg had read about it a few years before. “Not only was this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rediscover a lost history and share the story with the world, but it also gave us the ability to work with the most talented partners re-creating the original vision, which still held so much untapped potential,” said DreamCrew in a statement. Call that a rich flex.