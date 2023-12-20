Drake and Morgan Wallen Make Acting Attempt

Every time Drake releases something (every three to five business days) intended to be provocative, it gets the people going. This time, he dropped a video for his new track “You Broke My Heart,” enlisting a special guest for his typically goofy visuals. Country superstar Morgan Wallen, known for sometimes being hated by his own fans as well as his continued chart domination this year, stars alongside Drake. We see the pair sharing a dimly lit meal, drinking wine out of cartoonishly large glasses topped with ice, and toasting their failed relationships. The scripted conversation is stilted, Drake puts on a performance reminiscent of the Weeknd in The Idol, and Wallen looks like he’s trying hard to remember his lines. Meandering in the streets outside are two women, played by actors Grace Matthews and Taylor Morris. They’re a part of the plot and start rapping along to the song’s lyrics à la that duo in a wedding-reception video who went viral and later got a follow by Drizzy himself. Everything around the women is on fire. Perhaps a cheesy metaphor to how Drake views his own music? Whatever. Welcome to Drakeland.

