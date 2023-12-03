Tina Fey and Candice Bergen Induct Emma Stone Into SNL’s Five-Timers Club

Emma Stone hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time this weekend, marking her official induction into the show’s famed Five-Timers Club. And per tradition, her monologue featured other members of the elite circle appearing to welcome her with the customary jacket. “Did somebody say Mean Girls?” Tina Fey said before hopping on stage to tell Stone all about the perks of joining the club, including the “women’s section” created by the club’s first female member Candice Bergen. And sure enough, Bergen, who’s such a staple of these inductions that SNL should have her on retainer, joined the pair to sing the women’s section’s praises. “It’s got everything: showers, a locker room, a big portrait with the eyes cut out so Martin Short can peek in.” But Bergen warns not to peek back, after one time spotting a creepy ventriloquist dummy. “Oh no, that’s John Mulaney,” Fey clarified. They then presented the jacket to an emotional Stone, who discovered a stray joint in the pocket, making them think it was Woody Harrelson’s jacket. That is until she also found a vaccine card — “Oh, then it’s definitely not Woody’s,” Fey said.

