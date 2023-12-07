Emma Stone Wants Yorgos Lanthimos to Direct a Jen Shah Biopic

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Yorgos Lanthimos is known for shocking and out-of-the-box films like Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Lobster, and his latest, Poor Things, starring and co-produced by Emma Stone, is no exception. Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life after a Frankenstein-like brain transplant that leaves her experiencing the world anew and unafraid in a black-comedy fantasy, out December 8. This penchant for the unexpected makes Lanthimos the perfect person to take on what nobody has yet been brave enough to attempt: a Real Housewives biopic. And who better to get those (sprinter van) wheels in motion than his frequent collaborator (and Housewives superfan) Stone?

When asked on the red carpet at the premiere of Poor Things which Real Housewife Lanthimos should give the film treatment too, Stone instantly responded, “Jen Shah! Duh. Can you imagine?” Now it makes sense why Stone had been campaigning for Lanthimos to watch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, as she told the New York Times’s Kyle Buchanan. Like many of Lanthimos’s films, RHOSLC teeters between psychological thriller and black comedy — just wait until he finds out just how proud Angie K. is to be Greek! It’s a perfect fit.

Stone was an early champion of the city, singing its praises on The Tonight Show back in 2020 when only two episodes had aired, and since she’s worked with Lanthimos four times now, it’s only fitting that she be the one to finally take it to the big screen with him. Stone would obviously be a producer, but who could she play in this imaginary Jen Shah film (working title Shah-mazing Grace)? A federal prosecutor? The doctor amputating her aunt’s legs? Or one of Shah’s fellow Housewives? Better yet, she could play all of the other Housewives — Klumps-style. Just imagine multiple Emma Stones, dramatizing Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay being swarmed by the Feds in the Beauty Lab parking lot. There’s the Oscar clip.