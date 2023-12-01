Felicity Huffman Says FBI Arrested Her ‘at Gunpoint’ for Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

When Felicity Huffman was arrested alongside 33 other parents involved in a college-admissions scandal in 2019, she couldn’t believe it. No, not because a former Desperate Housewives star buying fake SAT scores for her daughter sounds outlandish. “I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do it,” she opened up about the scandal, which landed her in prison for 11 days in 2019, for the first time in an interview with Los Angeles local ABC7. “They woke my daughters up at gunpoint,” she recalled. “Again, nothing new to the Black and brown community. Then they put my hands behind my back and handcuffed me and I asked if I could get dressed. I thought it was a hoax. I literally turned to one of the FBI people, in a flak jacket and a gun, and I went, ‘Is this a joke?’” Is this a joke?