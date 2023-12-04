George Santos to Try to Get One Past Ziwe

You should probably be scared. Photo-Illustration: Vulture ; Photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

George Santos, you’d be an iconic guest. Santos, homosexual trickster and mean drunk, has apparently booked an interview with Ziwe, professional baiter. Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives on December 1, and anyone who thought the former U.S. representative would go quietly into the night was kidding themselves. The flirtation began after Ziwe quote-tweeted that an interview with Santos would be “my literal dream.” The comedian publicly wrote to Santos asking him to do a “pay-per-view interview,” to which Santos replied, “Let’s do it @ziwe,” with a little emoji of the tongue sticking out. It all seemed like fun Twitter nonsense until Santos tweeted “Great chatting with you just now” at Ziwe. So it happened? That footage just exists and is currently being edited together? While we would never be so bold as to tell Ziwe how to do her job, we will say that if she asked him about that baby, we certainly wouldn’t be mad. Notably, nine hours after he tweeted that it was great chatting with Ziwe, Santos then wrote, “The truth will set me free.” We need this interview approximately yesterday.

Great chatting with you just now @ziwe — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 3, 2023