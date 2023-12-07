Ginuwine and Britney Spears’s Memories Aren’t ‘N Sync

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He ginuwine-ly can’t remember. Ginuwine recently said he has no memory of the infamous “fo shiz, fo shiz” story about Justin Timberlake that Spears told in The Woman in Me. In the memoir, Spears recalled thinking that ’N Sync sometimes tried too hard to fit in with Black artists. She specifically described walking in New York with Timberlake, her then-boyfriend, when they ran into “a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion.” “J got all excited and said, so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwiiiiiine! What’s up, homie?’” Spears wrote. When Billboard asked Ginuwine about this alleged incident, the “Pony” singer” denied having any memory of it. “I would have probably looked at him very weird if he did that like she said,” he said with a laugh. “I just don’t remember that, but I remember him being a cool dude and me kicking it down there in Florida with [his band’s] producer at one time.” Hmmm. Is it possible the incident was so cringy that his brain immediately blocked it out? Ginuwine doesn’t seem to think so. When People asked if JT put on a blaccent when meeting him, Ginuwine replied, “If he did that, that would be something that I would remember. That would’ve definitely stuck out. So nah, I don’t remember that happening.” You know what is unforgettable, though? Michelle William’s performance of the scene in the audiobook. We’ll always h-AAVE that.