The Glee Cast Sings With Naya Rivera on a Posthumous Track

In honor of their late co-star Naya Rivera, Glee actors Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies, and Ashley Fink are releasing a posthumous track, “Prayer for the Broken.” Originally recorded by Rivera before her death in 2020, it’s part of Snixxmas, a charity founded in honor of Rivera named after her holiday parties, which donates to Alexandria House, an organization providing shelter and safety for women and children in L.A. McHale, Ushkowitz, Riley, Morris, Lengies, and Fink recorded backing vocals for the track. Written by Isaac Hasson and Lindy Robinson, all proceeds from the song will benefit Alexandria House. “This year, let’s celebrate the gifts Naya gave to us, her talent and her heart,” McHale wrote in the song’s announcement on Instagram. “This song has meant so much to me over the years, and now I hope it will for all of you.”